Ministers confident elections will be held ‘on time’

• Bilawal terms polls essential for economic stability

• Khawaja Asif claims govt and army on same page

• Marriyum says no final decision on dissolution date

ISLAMABAD: A number of key cabinet ministers on Tuesday expressed the con­fidence that the upcoming general ele­ctions would be held on time, and that there was no disagreement between the go­­vernment and the military on this issue.

Speaking at a dinner he hosted for the diplomatic corps in Islam­abad, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday hoped that timely general elections will lead to political stability, which was an essential prerequisite for economic stability and development in the country.

“We are heading into elections and as with many countries represented here today, we too are experiencing heightened partisanship and heightened polarisation in the lead-up to our elections. But I am confident or optimistic, hopefully not naive, that after we conduct these elections in a timely manner, we will be able to return to a sense of political stability,” he remarked.

He also hoped that the people of Pakistan will get to make a choice in the upcoming elections.

“They will get to choose between politicians or political parties that feed off the politics of hate, division and the politics of vendetta, or those politicians that offer a message of hope, that offer a message of unity and have a sense of purpose and a desire to deliver,” he noted.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari, who also heads the PPP, underlined the need to strengthen institutions, that any government needs to deploy in order to deliver.

‘Smooth’ relationship

Separately, speaking to Geo News, Def­ence Minister Khawaja Asif made it clear that the government and the army were on the same page regarding elections.

“The relationship between the military and civilian leaderships is smooth right now. Decisions are made through mutual discussion. In the recent IMF deal, the military played a vital role considering the political turbulence in the country,” he said.

When asked about the end of the assemblies’ tenure, Mr Asif said assemblies will be dissolved a day or two before the due time for elections to take place within 90 days.

In an appearance on Aaj News, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the assemblies would complete their constitutional term, and the next step would be to hold elections within the next 60 or 90 days. He clarified that 90 days does not necessarily mean that polls would be held on the 90th day, but simply within the 90-day period.

“It is just to give comfort to people to file nomination papers, and for the hearing of appeals,” he said when asked why the government wanted to extend the period by seeking early dissolution of the assemblies.

No decision on date

Separately, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb clarified that no decision has been taken yet by the ruling coalition regarding the dissolution date of the National Assembly, Dawn.com reported.

Her statement came after media reports said the assembly would be dissolved on Aug 8, at least four days before its term completes on Aug 12.

The information minister told Dawn.com the date would be decided in consultation between the government and its allies. “There will be an official announcement about the date of the NA’s dissolution.”

The speculations on the date have been fuelled by statements from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leaders of other parties within the ruling PDM coalition.

On Sunday, PM Shehbaz said he would hand over the reins to the caretaker set-up next month before the assembly’s tenure ends.

Muteeur Rehman and Aleezeh Fatimah Hashmi in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023