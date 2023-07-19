DAWN.COM Logo

Agreement signed on trans-Afghan railway project

Published July 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD: An agreement between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to connect Central Asia with Pakistan via a rail link passing through Afghanistan, was signed on Tuesday.

The three countries signed the ‘Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway project’ in Islamabad to build a rail link, which will pass through Termiz in Uzbekistan, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan and enter Pakistan via the Kharlachi border crossing.

The breakthrough emerged during the thirteenth trilateral working group meeting held on Monday in Islamabad, where the three countries agreed on a roadmap for conducting a bankable feasibility study, exploring financing resources and other key aspects for an early implementation of the project.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023

