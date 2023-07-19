ACE summons Imran’s sister, four PTI ex-MPs

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned four former lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the sister of former premier Imran Khan in a corruption probe.

The ACE issued summons to the PTI chairman’s sister Dr.Uzma Khan, ex-MNA Rana Nasrullah Ghuman and three former MPAs -- Mian Waris Aziz, Ali Akhtar and Chaudhry Zaheeruddin -- for Thursday in connection with the probe into land fraud case in Jhang and Faisalabad.

The former lawmakers are accused of illegally transferring land worth millions of rupees to Dr Uzma’s name through forgery on the basis of bogus documents.

All suspects have been directed to appear before the ACE inquiry team on July 20 to record their statements in the case, the notice of summons says.

Meanwhile, the ACE arrested Punjab Servants Housing Foundation Sialkot Project Director Muhammad Idress on charges of taking bribe.

Mr Idrees had allegedly received Rs27 million from the complainant.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023