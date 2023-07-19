DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2023

ACE summons Imran’s sister, four PTI ex-MPs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 07:13am

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned four former lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the sister of former premier Imran Khan in a corruption probe.

The ACE issued summons to the PTI chairman’s sister Dr.Uzma Khan, ex-MNA Rana Nasrullah Ghuman and three former MPAs -- Mian Waris Aziz, Ali Akhtar and Chaudhry Zaheeruddin -- for Thursday in connection with the probe into land fraud case in Jhang and Faisalabad.

The former lawmakers are accused of illegally transferring land worth millions of rupees to Dr Uzma’s name through forgery on the basis of bogus documents.

All suspects have been directed to appear before the ACE inquiry team on July 20 to record their statements in the case, the notice of summons says.

Meanwhile, the ACE arrested Punjab Servants Housing Foundation Sialkot Project Director Muhammad Idress on charges of taking bribe.

Mr Idrees had allegedly received Rs27 million from the complainant.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...
Rains again
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Rains again

The rains are aggravating the already tough conditions faced by communities affected by the 2022 floods.
Pakistan-Iran security
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Pakistan-Iran security

Through increased trade and people-to-people contacts, Pakistan-Iran relations can be deepened.
Shrinking spaces
18 Jul, 2023

Shrinking spaces

OF late, an uptick in incidents tied to religious intolerance has reignited concerns regarding the state of...