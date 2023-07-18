DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2023

PCB ‘recorded dissent’ over ICC revenue model

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recorded its dissent over the International Cricket Council’s new financial and distribution model in the recent meetings of the sport’s governing body, the board said on Monday.

The model, approved last week during the meetings in Durban, is set see 38.5 per cent of the $600 million revenue land in the coffers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over from 2024-27.

The England Cricket Board will earn 6.89 per cent of the total revenue while Cricket Australia will enjoy a share of 6.25 per cent. Pakistan will be the fourth-highest earning ICC member with 5.75 per cent, which equals to $34.51 million.

Although the PCB’s share, in comparison to the previous cycle, is twice as much this time, it said it expressed its dissatisfaction over what it believed was lack of clarity in the ICC’s criterion for financial distribution.

“PCB, in accordance with its constitutional right, has over the past few weeks and at the ICC Meetings, consistently sought additional information to better understand the rationale behind allocation of weightages to each of the criteria and the calculation of the distributions,” the board said in a statement.

“The PCB felt in the absence of all relevant information, data and formulae, such a significant decision should not be taken in haste.”

During the voting process for the model’s approval, the PCB said it “proposed that this item may be deferred to the next ICC meeting”. The proposal, however, wasn’t entertained.

“Ultimately, majority of members did not find it feasible to defer this item and voted in favour of passing the Model, while the PCB recorded its dissent as a matter principle,” the statement read further.

Having expressed its reservations over the new revenue model, the PCB said the doubling of its share was “a welcome news for the Pakistani fans and our great nation.”

“This increased share of revenue will mean that a far greater investment can be made in developing cricketing skills and will be beneficial in taking Pakistan Cricket to new heights,” it noted.

Additionally, the board confirmed the meetings of its interim Management Committee chief Zaka Ashraf’s with Asian Cricket Council officials for the finalising of the schedule of the Asia Cup and its “logistical and organizational arrangements and marketing campaigns”.

“The finalised schedule is likely to be announced during this week,” the PCB said.

Pakistan are set to co-host the Asia Cup with Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17. While four matches will be staged in Pakistan, Sri Lanka will be home to the remaining matches of the tournament.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rains again
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Rains again

The rains are aggravating the already tough conditions faced by communities affected by the 2022 floods.
Pakistan-Iran security
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Pakistan-Iran security

Through increased trade and people-to-people contacts, Pakistan-Iran relations can be deepened.
Shrinking spaces
18 Jul, 2023

Shrinking spaces

OF late, an uptick in incidents tied to religious intolerance has reignited concerns regarding the state of...
Power price hike
Updated 17 Jul, 2023

Power price hike

Despite several power tariff hikes over the past few years, circular debt continues to grow unabated.
Rampant abuse
17 Jul, 2023

Rampant abuse

A REPORT compiled by the Punjab home department — details of which were recently published in this paper — takes...
Hockey hopes
17 Jul, 2023

Hockey hopes

A HOME boost could well prove the tonic Pakistan need to make it back to the Olympics hockey tournament. Having...