PCB ‘recorded dissent’ over ICC revenue model

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recorded its dissent over the International Cricket Council’s new financial and distribution model in the recent meetings of the sport’s governing body, the board said on Monday.

The model, approved last week during the meetings in Durban, is set see 38.5 per cent of the $600 million revenue land in the coffers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over from 2024-27.

The England Cricket Board will earn 6.89 per cent of the total revenue while Cricket Australia will enjoy a share of 6.25 per cent. Pakistan will be the fourth-highest earning ICC member with 5.75 per cent, which equals to $34.51 million.

Although the PCB’s share, in comparison to the previous cycle, is twice as much this time, it said it expressed its dissatisfaction over what it believed was lack of clarity in the ICC’s criterion for financial distribution.

“PCB, in accordance with its constitutional right, has over the past few weeks and at the ICC Meetings, consistently sought additional information to better understand the rationale behind allocation of weightages to each of the criteria and the calculation of the distributions,” the board said in a statement.

“The PCB felt in the absence of all relevant information, data and formulae, such a significant decision should not be taken in haste.”

During the voting process for the model’s approval, the PCB said it “proposed that this item may be deferred to the next ICC meeting”. The proposal, however, wasn’t entertained.

“Ultimately, majority of members did not find it feasible to defer this item and voted in favour of passing the Model, while the PCB recorded its dissent as a matter principle,” the statement read further.

Having expressed its reservations over the new revenue model, the PCB said the doubling of its share was “a welcome news for the Pakistani fans and our great nation.”

“This increased share of revenue will mean that a far greater investment can be made in developing cricketing skills and will be beneficial in taking Pakistan Cricket to new heights,” it noted.

Additionally, the board confirmed the meetings of its interim Management Committee chief Zaka Ashraf’s with Asian Cricket Council officials for the finalising of the schedule of the Asia Cup and its “logistical and organizational arrangements and marketing campaigns”.

“The finalised schedule is likely to be announced during this week,” the PCB said.

Pakistan are set to co-host the Asia Cup with Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17. While four matches will be staged in Pakistan, Sri Lanka will be home to the remaining matches of the tournament.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2023