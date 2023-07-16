DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2023

Petrol, diesel fall to near Rs250 after fresh cuts

Kalbe Ali Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 07:46am
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks in a video address on Saturday. — PTV screengrab
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks in a video address on Saturday. — PTV screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel for the next fortnight, leaving the petroleum development levy unchanged at Rs55 per litre.

Announcing new prices on Saturday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the prime minister had issued directives of not increasing the PDL this time “to grant as much relief as we can” to people. Under the IMF conditions, the government is supposed to raise the levy to Rs60.

The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs9 per litre to Rs253 from Rs262 in the previous fortnight.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs7 to Rs253.50 per litre from Rs260.50.

Mr Dar said that the international oil market had seen fluctuations during the outgoing fortnight between July1-15.

“There was an increase in one product and decline in the other,” Mr Dar said, adding, “But the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar had offset the price increase.”

He said that as per the agreement with the IMF the first phase of PDL was implemented on July 1, however, the second phase scheduled to be added in the fuel price during the second fortnight of the month will not be implemented.

“So now the PDL is not passed on to the consumers,” finance minister said.

The government was charging Rs55 per litre PDL on petrol and was scheduled to increase it to Rs60 for the current fortnight.

However, government stayed away from increasing PDL and slashed price of petrol for the second half of July.

Meanwhile, experts expect that the reduction in the rates of key petroleum fuels will also be beneficial for the local oil industry, as it would slightly reduce smuggling of petrol and diesel from Iran.

Oil smuggling significantly increased during past six months amid high rates as HSD, had reached to Rs293 per litre in mid-April this year, while petrol was Rs282 per litre at that time.

The average petrol and consumption in country during these days was more than 20,000 tonnes per day, as petrol is used in motorbikes and cars and with the absence of CNG in Punjab petrol consumption was high.

While, HSD consumption in the last fortnight was around 18,000 tonnes.

It is estimated that around Rs8,000 to 10,000 tonnes of HSD was being smuggled into Pakistan on daily basis, while the demand for Iranian petrol was less due to slightly lower quality of petrol produced in Iran. The consumption of HSD has increased in transport sector due to holidays in education sector and load shedding as diesel is consumed in heavy generators.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Out of patience
Updated 16 Jul, 2023

Out of patience

The doctrine of ‘strategic depth’ appears to have unravelled comprehensively.
Battle for Punjab
16 Jul, 2023

Battle for Punjab

WITH the PML-N ruling out any major seat adjustments in the upcoming polls, the battle for Punjab is very much on. ...
Threat from AI?
16 Jul, 2023

Threat from AI?

IT has been just months since generative artificial intelligence exploded in the public imagination with the arrival...
An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

App stores, SECP and FIA all have a role in ensuring that digital lenders are registered, comply with national laws.