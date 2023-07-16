DAWN.COM Logo

UAE and India vow COP28 success as record heatwaves sweep world

AFP Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 08:10am
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian PM Narendra Modi shake hands on July 15.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian PM Narendra Modi shake hands on July 15. — Modi’s Twitter account

ROME: As record heat is forecast around the world from the United States to Europe and Japan, the UAE and India vowed on Saturday to make this year’s COP28 conference in Dubai a success.

“The UAE and India are united in their determination to ensure the successful outcome of COP28 as an inclusive and action-oriented conference,” read a statement following talks in Abu Dhabi between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

The UAE will host the COP28 United Nations climate talks in Nov and Dec, but with global temperatures hitting record highs last week and countries buffeted by floods, storms and crop-withering heatwaves, the world remains far off track to meet its climate goals.

Meanwhile, Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

Europe braces for hottest weather; killer rains hit India

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (California): A man stands in a road as flames of the Rabbit fire in Moreno Valley rage in the background.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY (California): A man stands in a road as flames of the Rabbit fire in Moreno Valley rage in the background. — AFP

The thermometer is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius in Rome by Monday and even 43C on Tuesday, smashing the record 40.5C set in August 2007.

Killer rains

Parts of eastern Japan are also expected to reach 38 to 39C on Sunday and Monday, with the meteorological agency warning temperatures could hit previous records.

Relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people in northern India, after burning heat. Major flooding and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Americans are also watching as a powerful heatwave has stretches from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023







01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

