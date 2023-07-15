DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2023

Dollar rises as IMF euphoria fades

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 08:09am

KARACHI: It seems that the euphoria over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement of $3 billion fizzled out as the dollar appreciated despite a significant improvement in inflows.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported the closing price of the dollar on Friday at Rs277.59 in the interbank, showing an appreciation of Rs1.13 from the previous day’s closing.

The inflows from the IMF, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had changed the sentiments during the early days of this week but the dollar’s appreciation on Friday indicated return of dollar domination.

The foreign exchange reserves of the SBP increased by $4.2bn due to new inflows, making the total reserves of the country as $8.7bn.

The improvement, which provided strength to the local currency for few days, could not last even a week. The government’s commitment with the IMF for free exchange rate was felt in the market.

In the open market, the dollar traded Rs1.50 higher than the previous day. Exchange companies reported that the dollar closed at Rs281, but they maintained that the trading was thin due to lack of demand.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

WITH many working- and middle-class families battling high inflation and/or unemployment, people are taking ...
Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...