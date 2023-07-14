Senate body briefed on efforts for restoring Kashmir’s status

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel was given a comprehensive briefing by the Foreign Office on the steps taken by the government to highlight the issue of the revoking of occupied Kashmir’s special status by India on various international forums.

Officials, while attending a meeting of the Senate Standing Commit­tee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, emphasised that Kash­m­­ir was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Since India’s unilateral actions on Aug 5, 2019, the government has made a fundamental decision not to engage with India bilaterally until the previous status of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

The officials stated that Pakis­tan’s commitment to the Kashmir cause is evident from their efforts to raise awareness about the plight of Kashmiri people at international platforms such as the United Nations. These efforts aim to sensitise the international community about the human rights violations committed by Indian forces.

Panel also discusses progress on construction of medical colleges

The officials cited the Pak-China joint statement as an example, which called for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Senator Prof Sajid Mir, the chairman of the committee, emphasised the need to highlight these efforts to dispel the perception that the Kashmir issue is being ignored.

The committee was also briefed on the progress of the construction of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College in Mirpur and Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical College in Muzaffarabad.

It was informed that the revised project, which includes the construction of 11 buildings such as an auditorium, hostels for boys/girls/doctors, library, and sports gymnasium, was approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in 2022.

Regarding Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical College Muzaffarabad, the revised project for civil and external development works was also approved by the CDWP in 2022. During the discussion, some issues and bottlenecks arising from the change in the mechanism of engagement between AJK and the federal government were highlighted.

The chair directed the ministry to collaborate with the AJK government and resolve these pending issues as soon as possible. Furthermore, the committee received a briefing on the means of energy supply to GB, including the feasibility of constructing new small and large dams and watersheds in potential areas.

Officials informed that several projects, such as the 100MW KIU HPP near Gilgit, 80MW Phander, 40MW Bashu, 15MW Sakarkoi, 15MW Golodass, 10MW Tormik, 10MW Juglot Sai, and 10MW Tangir, along with the establishment of regional grids in GB, are ready for implementation.

Regarding the HPP on Sadpara Lake, some water rights issues were highlighted by Wapda officials, and the chair directed them to coordinate with the GB government to address these concerns.

Lastly, the committee offered prayers on the occasion of Youm-i-Shuhada-i-Kashmir.

The committee meeting was attended by Sena­tor Hilal Rehman, SAPM Qamar Zaman Kaira, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, and Wapda.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023