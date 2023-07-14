DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2023

Rana Ansar named as opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 10:11am

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan coordination committee on Thursday nominated its women parliamentary party leader, Rana Ansar, as the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

According to an MQM-P spokesman, Ali Khursheed will be the party’s parliamentary leader in the house to replace Ms Ansar.

Rana Ansar, who had become the first woman parliamentary leader in the house, will be the first woman leader of opposition as well.

The seat of the opposition leader in the house had been lying vacant since Haleem Adil Shaikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf screened himself off after the May 9 incidents in the country.

The provincial assembly completes its five-year term next month and then a caretaker chief minister will be appointed with consensus between the chief minister and the leader of the opposition.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023

