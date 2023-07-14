DAWN.COM Logo

Five arrested for assaulting boy in Charsadda

A Correspondent Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 10:27am

CHARSADDA: The police on Thursday arrested five accused on charges of molesting a 13-year-old boy in Tangi area here.

Officials said that the victim accompanied by his relatives had approached the Tangi police, saying that five accused had molested him when he was going home from a madrassah on Wednesday. He nominated five accused in the case.

District police officer Mohammad Arif took notice of the incident and directed the police immediately apprehend the culprits.

They said the DSP Tangi Bashir Ahmad Yousafzai and SHO Tangi police station Riaz Khan along with other investigation officials conducted raids and arrested all the five accused.

They were later shifted to Tangi police station for interrogation.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023

