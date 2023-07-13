DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2023

Law, foreign secretaries may appear before IHC in Dr Afia case

Malik Asad Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 10:37am

ISLAMABAD: Law and foreign secretaries are likely to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday (today) in a petition seeking repatriation of Dr Afia Siddiqui incarcerating in the US jail.

In the last hearing on July 7, which was joined by Dr Afia’s lawyer Clive Smith from the US through video link, the IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan had asked the ministry of foreign affairs to expedite the process to conclude Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Dr Afia’s lawyer before next visit to her due on Aug 7.

Though Dr Afia’s lawyer appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cooperation, he questioned the inordinate delay of two months in signing the agreement.

The purpose of the non-disclosure agreement is none but to ensure that Mr Smith will keep the consular notes and other documents confidential.

Given the inexplicable bureaucratic hurdles that the court has been apprised of in executing the non-disclosure agreement, the need for the agreement is dispensed with, and is replaced by an order of this court that those documents would be kept confidential by Mr Smith and would not be released without the permission of this Court, to which Mr Smith consented.

The court observed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had failed to demonstrate rationally as to what impediment remains in the declassification of the consular notes and other documents, when the declassification is for an extremely limited purpose to further the objective of Dr Aafia’s release, and are not intended for general public dissemination.

The judge noted that “despite lapse of several years, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not been able to achieve the objective of arranging a meeting between Dr Aafia and her family, nor has been able to apprise the court of the current conditions under which Dr Aafia is kept, and it was only after Mr Smith’s pro bono intervention that these two objectives were achieved.”

Further hearing in this matter has also been adjourned for today.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...
Kurram clashes
Updated 12 Jul, 2023

Kurram clashes

Locals in Kurram should not be abandoned by the state, left to deal with the escalating sectarian violence on their own.
No takers?
12 Jul, 2023

No takers?

THE Punjab government’s lethargy is puzzling. Repeating a demand that it had last made about eight months ago, the...
Maternal mortality
12 Jul, 2023

Maternal mortality

SOME dismal data should force us to question ourselves: for how long will Pakistan’s mothers die to give birth? A...