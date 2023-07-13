Imran summoned in Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: A trial court has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in person in the Toshakhana case for Thursday (today).

Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar exempted Mr Khan from personal appearance for Wednesday, but warned that the court would not exempt him in the future.

During the hearing, the judge asked former advocate general Niazullah Khan Niazi, who was representing Mr Khan, about any legal precedence where an accused never put even a single appearance during seven-month-long proceedings.

The Toshakhana reference was sent to the trial court by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking criminal proceeding against PTI chief for concealing details of state gifts.

PTI chief challenges Nawaz Sharif over elections; fears his arrest is imminent

ECP lawyer Saad Hassan and District Election Commissioner Waqas Malik were present in the courtroom.

The ECP lawyer told the court that both the prosecution witnesses were also in attendance.

PTI’s legal team told the judge that Mr Khan has challenged the trial court’s proceeding and the petition was fixed before Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq for hearing on Wednesday.

The judge adjourned the hearing till afternoon. He said that the case would be taken up after 12pm, in case the IHC would not issue a restraining order.

Since the bench was not available at the IHC, the trial court resumed the hearing again.

Mr Khan’s counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requested him to adjourn the proceeding till Saturday.

The judge remarked that the proceeding is being lingered on for the last seven months and he would hear the case on a daily basis.

Advocate Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who was appointed as PTI’s spokesman on legal affairs exchanged harsh words with the judge.

The judge remarked that he could issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Khan if the counsel would treat the court in such a manner.

Mr Marwat replied that the case was entrusted to him for some specific reason.

Barrister Gohar then intervened and politely asked advocate Marwat to leave the courtroom.

The judge adjourned the proceeding till Thursday as the PTI’s counsel were expecting that IHC would take up the petition against the order of the trial court on the same day.

However, as per the cause list issued by the registrar office of the IHC, the case has not been fixed for hearing on Thursday due to the unavailability of the IHC chief justice.

Nawaz Sharif challenged

Separately, Mr Khan challenged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to contest the upcoming general election against him in his “favourite” constituency, even without canvassing for votes.

In his video address from his Zaman Park residence on Wednesday, Mr Khan asked all concerned to call Mr Sharif back home since all cases against him had been closed and “corruption is no more an issue here”.

‘Arrest inevitable’

In an interview with Fox News, Mr Khan said that his arrest was inevitable and could happen as early as next Monday or the upcoming week.

He said he did not see himself being “out of jail for long”.

“I was expecting to be jailed this week, but my lawyers really put up a great fight… but I have no doubt that it is just a question of time… whether it is on Monday or some other day next week… they are going to put me in jail,” the PTI chief said.

The former prime minister said that he was being booked in a new case every day and the tally of FIRs lodged against him had increased to 180.

