SC disposes of over 22,800 cases in a year

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a performance sheet showing disposal of cases during the last one year.

According to the fact sheet, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial stood as the highest scorer by discharging the largest number of cases as presiding judge during the period from Feb 2, 2022, to Feb 1, 2023. He disposed of 8,796 cases out of the total 24,149.

According to a Supreme Court annou­ncement, the CJP worked as the presiding judge of different benches for 243 days.

On Feb 2, 2022, the total backlog of cases was 54,706, but 20,727 new cases were instituted during the period under review. A total of 22,843 cases were disposed of by all the benches, leaving the pendency of cases at 52,590 — registering a slight decrease in pendency to 2,116 cases.

CJP decided highest number of cases, fact sheet shows

In the year 2013, the total pendency of cases was at 20,148 which gradually rose to a staggering 52,533 in the year 2022 and now stood at 52,590 cases.

After the CJP, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan is the highest scorer, who decided 4,664 cases while heading different benches for 236 days and as a member of different benches for 11 days.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood decided 3,126 cases while working for 157 days as the presiding judge and only one day as a member of the bench.

Senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa decided 1,323 cases while working for 183 days as the presiding judge and five days as a member of the bench.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah decided 1,431 cases while working for 90 days as the presiding judge and for 110 days as a member of various benches.

Justice Munib Akhtar decided 62 cases while working for nine days as the presiding judge and 183 days as a member of different benches.

Justice Yahya Afridi disposed of 287 cases while working for 30 days as the presiding judge and 167 days as a member of the bench.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan decided 1,000 cases during the same period while working for 57 days as the presiding judge and 172 days as a member of the bench.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi decided 222 while working for 29 days as the presiding judge and 169 days as a member of the bench.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail decided 316 cases while working for 25 days as the presiding judge and 216 days as a member of the bench.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar decided 102 cases while working for 12 days as the presiding judge and 211 days as a member of the bench.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2023