Project launched to foster climate-smart practices in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published July 13, 2023

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has joined hands with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to mobilise policy support for driving sectoral development and fostering climate-smart practices in agriculture and fisheries in the province.

FAO Representative in Pakistan Florence Rolle and Gwadar-Lasbela Livelihood Support Project (GLLSP-II) Director Rehmat Dashti signed a Unilateral Trust Fund (UTF) agreement in this regard here on Wednesday.

The collaboration will be implemented through GLLSP-II, a project financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The six-year project aims to promote climate-resilient agriculture and livestock farming systems, empower smallholders with knowledge and skills and enable them to build better resilience.

