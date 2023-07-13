Two killed in Kech firing

GWADAR: Two persons were gunned down by unknown armed men in the Turbat area of Kech district on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on two men who were sitting at a car workshop, killing them on the spot.

They were identified as Noor Elahi, a resident of Pasni, and Ustad Naeem from Karachi, who owns the workshop.

The bodies were shifted to the district hospital for autopsy and later sent to their native areas. The cause of the murder could not be known and police are investigating the incident.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2023