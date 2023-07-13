Shehzad edges Shabbir in tense playoff to win President Golf

LAHORE: A gruelling battle went Mohammad Shehzad’s way after he edged Shabbir Iqbal in a tense playoff to win the inaugural President PGA Open Golf Championship at the PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club course here on Wednesday.

Holding a stroke’s lead heading into the final round, Shehzad struck a 67, only to be joined at 10-under 206 by Pakistan number one Shabbir, who fired a 66.

The battle intensified as nothing could separate Shehzad and Shabbir in four playoff holes before the former clinched the title when he sank a birdie on the fifth with Shabbir only managing a bogey.

Mohammad Naeem finished third, five strokes behind the leading duo with Waheed Baloch fourth on 214. Rehmatullah and Mohammad Asif finished a stroke further behind while Mohammad Minhaj Masqood, Mohammad Zubair and Abdul Zahur ended the event on 216.

Mohammad Akram clinched the senior professionals crown with a two-round aggregate of 148 while Rehan Babar finished top of the pile in junior professionals.

With the professional titles having being decided, the next three days will see amateurs, senior amateurs and ladies take centrestage at the championships.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2023