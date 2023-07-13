DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2023

Abbas vows to rebuild Jenin camp after deadly Israeli raid

AFP Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 09:08am

Occupied West Bank: Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (centre left) arrive to lay a wreath of flowers by the graves of those killed in recent Israeli military raids on the Jenin camp for refugees, on Wednesday.—AFP
Occupied West Bank: Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (centre left) arrive to lay a wreath of flowers by the graves of those killed in recent Israeli military raids on the Jenin camp for refugees, on Wednesday.—AFP

JENIN: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas vowed to rebuild the Jenin refugee camp during a rare and brief visit on Wednesday, a week after a deadly Israeli raid dest­royed much of the camp in the occupied West Bank.

Abbas, 87, hailed the Jenin camp as an “icon of struggle” during his first trip to the area in more than a decade, a period during which fighters have gained popular support at the expense of his Palestinian Authority.

The two-day Israeli raid last week — the largest such operation in years, involving hundreds of troops, drone strikes and armoured bulldozers — killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier.

Israel views the densely-populated urban area, a stronghold of fighter gro­ups including Islamic Jihad and Hamas, as a “terrorism hub” and has launched frequent armed raids there since early last year.

Popular discontent with the PA, which cooperates with Israel on security, has been simmering in Jenin, and crowds last week heckled several visiting top officials of Abbas’s Fatah party, including deputy chairman Mahmoud Aloul.

On Wednesday, Abbas expressed determination to back Jenin’s reconstruction and security, describing the camp as an “icon of steadfastness and struggle” in a short address to cheering supporters.

“We have come to say that we are one authority, one state, one law,” Abbas said, warning against anyone who “tampers with the unity and security of our people”. He vowed to oversee the reconstruction of the camp and the wider city to restore it “to what it was, or even better”.

As he concluded his visit, Abbas laid a wreath on the graves of Palestinians who lost their lives in recent Israeli raids.

A number of Arab countries have announced aid for the camp after last week’s offensive.

Ahead of Abbas’s arrival, hundreds of soldiers from the presidential guard patrolled the streets of the camp, an AFP journalist said, and snipers were positioned on rooftops.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...
Kurram clashes
Updated 12 Jul, 2023

Kurram clashes

Locals in Kurram should not be abandoned by the state, left to deal with the escalating sectarian violence on their own.
No takers?
12 Jul, 2023

No takers?

THE Punjab government’s lethargy is puzzling. Repeating a demand that it had last made about eight months ago, the...
Maternal mortality
12 Jul, 2023

Maternal mortality

SOME dismal data should force us to question ourselves: for how long will Pakistan’s mothers die to give birth? A...