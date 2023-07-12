LHC dismisses pleas against Khadija Shah’s detention

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday observed that the May 9 events not only challenged the writ of the state but directly targeted it.

A two-judge bench observed this dismissing the writ petitions against the arrest of fashion designer Khadija Shah and others in the Jinnah House attack case.

The bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, observed that the detention of the arrested persons could not be regarded as illegal.

In its verdict, the bench observed that the May 9 events had not only challenged the civil judicial system but also exposed the level of intolerance and dangerous fanaticism of a charged mob psychology. It said until this incident, the countrymen had never witnessed this type of ransacking of the Jinnah House.

The judges acknowledged that the suspects had valuable legal rights, which are to be protected by the courts. They concluded in the judgement that the normal recourse to the law would be the best advised strategy for the petitioners.

“Bypassing the whole procedure and methodology will not help the petitioners,” they added.

The judges observed that there were certain alternate remedies available to the petitioners which they might resort to.

“This court does not find any reason to declare the arrest and detention of the detenues as illegal and to allow these petitions,” the bench concluded.

The petitions were filed by Jahanzeb Amin, the husband of Ms Shah, and others.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023