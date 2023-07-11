Altaf booked in rioting case as four MQM-L workers held

KARACHI: Police on Monday registered a rioting case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain and dozens of workers of the MQM-London a day after their rally in Korangi.

The Zaman Town police registered the case under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of the state through police officer Nasir Jamal.

Officials said that four workers — Mohammed Ali, Mohammed Javed, Mohammed Saleem and Sajid — were arrested for taking out the rally.

The complainant police officer stated in the FIR that he, along with other policemen, was performing his duty when he received information that around 80-90 persons, who were on motorcycles and cars, had blocked the main Korangi Crossing road.He said that the workers were also chanting slogans in favour of MQM founder Altaf Husain.

As police attempted to disperse them to clear the road, the workers resorted to rioting, he said, adding that the police took action and arrested four workers.

The police booked Mr Hussain in the FIR and stated that the rally was taken out at his behest.

Meanwhile, MQM convener Mustafa Azizabadi condemned the raids and arrests of party workers just for taking out a “peaceful rally” in Korangi. He demanded their immediate release, saying none of the participants broke any law as they just chanted slogans in favour of Mr Hussain.

