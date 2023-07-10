DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 10, 2023

Twitter rival Threads signs up 100 million users in five days

AFP Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 02:26pm
Meta’s Threads app logo is seen in this illustration taken on July 4. — Reuters/File
Meta’s Threads app logo is seen in this illustration taken on July 4. — Reuters/File

The Threads app launched by Instagram as a rival to Twitter has signed up more than 100 million users in less than five days, data tracking websites said on Monday, smashing the record of AI tool ChatGPT for the fastest-growing consumer app.

While ChatGPT took two months to hit the 100 million user mark and video-sharing app TikTok took nine months, Instagram itself took two-and-a-half years to reach that mark after its 2010 launch.

Threads went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries late on Wednesday, though it is not available in Europe because parent company Meta is unsure how to navigate the European Union’s data privacy legislation.

Twitter is thought to have around 200 million regular users but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Elon Musk bought the platform last year and sacked thousands of staff.

Musk, who also serves as the boss of Tesla and SpaceX, has also alienated many users by introducing charges for previously free services and allowing banned right-wing accounts back on the platform.

Several rivals have emerged but most are niche platforms without the capacity to grow at the necessary scale to dethrone Twitter.

Threads is finding it easier because it is linked to Instagram, which has more than one billion regular users.

Online data service Quiver Quantitative reported that the app passed 100 million users at 0700 GMT on Monday.

Other websites using a count of the “badges” received by Instagram users who have downloaded Threads reckoned the mark had passed earlier.

Musk has threatened to sue Meta for stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, claims denied by the company, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp.

Musk is locked in a rivalry with Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, with the two men calling each other out for a cage fight recently.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The economic test

The economic test

Maleeha Lodhi
An IMF programme is necessary but not sufficient for the country to achieve economic recovery and embark on a path of growth.

Editorial

Food concerns
Updated 10 Jul, 2023

Food concerns

A lot is required to be done to ensure food security and create exportable agricultural surplus.
Ukraine’s Nato bid
10 Jul, 2023

Ukraine’s Nato bid

WHEN Nato leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, they will be confronted with an uncomfortable question: ...
Drugged drone
10 Jul, 2023

Drugged drone

IT seems we keep pace with avant-garde methods to circulate evil. Having used every other way on land and sea —...
Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...