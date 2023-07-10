DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 10, 2023

Daily Jang reporter returns home a day after ‘going missing’ in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 10:57am
File photo of Syed Mohammed Askari, a senior reporter for Daily Jang. — Photo courtesy Twitter/smaskari
File photo of Syed Mohammed Askari, a senior reporter for Daily Jang. — Photo courtesy Twitter/smaskari

Syed Mohammed Askari, a senior reporter for Daily Jang, has returned home a day after he went missing in Karachi, his colleague said on Monday.

Askari had gone missing late on Saturday night after attending a wedding. His colleagues and media organisations had alleged that he was “abducted by policemen and plain-clothes men” for unspecified reasons.

Fellow Daily Jang reporter, Saqib Sagheer, confirmed to Dawn.com on Monday, that Askari had “returned”. Sagheer said Askari had phoned him at 3am and said that he had reached home safely.

He said that Askari was dropped off near Sohrab Goth and his mobile phone and wallet were not given back to him.

Arab News Journalist Naimat Khan, meanwhile, also quoted Askari’s family as saying that the reporter had reached home.

Askari goes missing

Daily Jang News Editor Ali Kamran told Dawn.com that Askari was returning home along with another person after attending a marriage ceremony in the Mehmoodabad area, when his car was intercepted by a police van and another white vehicle near Baloch Colony at around 12:15am.

Kamran said that the teenager accompanying Askari was not taken away but his mobile phone was. The teenager then narrated the entire incident to Kamran, who then contacted top police officials, the editor said.

Kamran added that Askari had introduced himself to the unidentified men but the “policemen allegedly misbehaved with him, pushed him to the ground and then forcibly took him away”.

Stating that the police visited the spot, Kamran said he was with the reporter’s family at their home, who were unaware of why Askari had been taken away by the police.

Questioned about the matter during a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said he had discussed the incident with the additional inspector general of police and Jang’s administration.

“[We] are searching and as soon as a clue is found, it will be informed where [the journalist] is and who picked him up.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also condemned the “abduction” and demanded his immediate release.

“That journalists continue to be abducted in this manner, without charge, calls into question not only the state’s commitment to democracy but also its capacity to brook criticism and opposition,” it said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The economic test

The economic test

Maleeha Lodhi
An IMF programme is necessary but not sufficient for the country to achieve economic recovery and embark on a path of growth.

Editorial

Food concerns
Updated 10 Jul, 2023

Food concerns

A lot is required to be done to ensure food security and create exportable agricultural surplus.
Ukraine’s Nato bid
10 Jul, 2023

Ukraine’s Nato bid

WHEN Nato leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, they will be confronted with an uncomfortable question: ...
Drugged drone
10 Jul, 2023

Drugged drone

IT seems we keep pace with avant-garde methods to circulate evil. Having used every other way on land and sea —...
Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...