Over dozen killed as rain lashes northern India

Dawn.com Published July 9, 2023 Updated July 9, 2023 04:06pm
A person wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi. — Reuters
More than a dozen people were killed in northern India over the last two days as heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of the country, Indian media reported on Sunday.

NDTV reported that the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain for New Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and occupied Kashmir.

The report said that Delhi had recorded 153mm of rainfall in 24 hours, highest in single day in July since 1982.

NDTV reported that heavy rain continued to lash the Indian capital and its adjoining areas on Sunday, with several areas of Gurugram also experiencing waterlogging and power outages.

“An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season’s first ‘very heavy’ rainfall,” India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that five people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh. Times of India reported that 13 landslides and nine flash floods had been reported in the state during the last 36 hours.

TOI also reported that two people were killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus in occupied Kashmir while three were killed in Uttar Pradesh and four were killed in Rajasthan in rain-related incidents.

The report also said that the bodies of two soldiers, “swept away by flash floods”, were recovered in occupied Kashmir’s Poonch district.

