Man booked for harassing women in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have booked a man on charge of harassing women in F-9 Park, police said.

The case was registered at Margalla police station under PPCs 294 and 509 on behalf of the state and a policeman became the complainant.

The case was registered in response to a video going viral on Instagram and Twitter in which a man at F-9 Park harassing different women walking in the park by making provocative gestures towards them, it added.

The police said the case was being investigated and efforts were being made to identify the man appeared in the video and to trace him through the safe city cameras, they added.

The police have also appealed to the people to assist them in the identification of the man and share details about him if they have any, they said.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2023