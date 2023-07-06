DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

‘Why did it happen in first place?’ PM Shehbaz asks Sweden to clear position on Holy Quran’s desecration

Dawn.com Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 05:38pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a joint session of Parliament on Thursday. — Photo courtesy PTV Parliament YouTube
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a joint session of Parliament on Thursday. — Photo courtesy PTV Parliament YouTube

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday asked Sweden to clear its position on the desecration of the Holy Quran, asserting that Pakistan respected freedom of speech but would not tolerate any kind of “propaganda against Muslims”.

He passed these remarks during a joint session of the Parliament convened to register a protest over the incident. A resolution condemning the desecration will also be adopted during the session.

The incident took place last week when a man, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, tore up and burned a copy of the Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque.

The act drew strong criticism from several countries, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran, as well as the European Union.

During the joint session today, which was attended by parliamentarians from the treasury and opposition benches, PM Shehbaz said Muslims across the world were angry at the incident.

“Mr Speaker, we have gathered here today to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in the strongest of words, suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future and pass a resolution on it.”

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...
Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
Updated 05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...