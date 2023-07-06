‘Why did it happen in first place?’ PM Shehbaz asks Sweden to clear position on Holy Quran’s desecration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday asked Sweden to clear its position on the desecration of the Holy Quran, asserting that Pakistan respected freedom of speech but would not tolerate any kind of “propaganda against Muslims”.

He passed these remarks during a joint session of the Parliament convened to register a protest over the incident. A resolution condemning the desecration will also be adopted during the session.

The incident took place last week when a man, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, tore up and burned a copy of the Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque.

The act drew strong criticism from several countries, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran, as well as the European Union.

During the joint session today, which was attended by parliamentarians from the treasury and opposition benches, PM Shehbaz said Muslims across the world were angry at the incident.

“Mr Speaker, we have gathered here today to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in the strongest of words, suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future and pass a resolution on it.”

