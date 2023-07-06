DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

Power riots erupt in Karachi’s Lyari as police fire tear gas at protesters

Imtiaz Ali Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 09:35am
(Clockwise from top left) Protesters in Lyari run for cover after a tear-gas shell lands near them; a policeman grabs a young boy during the protest; and heavy vehicles clog Mauripur Road after traffic comes to a halt due to the sit-in on Wednesday.—Shakil Adil / White Star / Online
(Clockwise from top left) Protesters in Lyari run for cover after a tear-gas shell lands near them; a policeman grabs a young boy during the protest; and heavy vehicles clog Mauripur Road after traffic comes to a halt due to the sit-in on Wednesday.—Shakil Adil / White Star / Online

KARACHI: Residents of Lyari staged a violent protest against prolonged load-shedding in their area on Wednesday and blocked both tracks of Mauripur Road, stopping vehicular traffic and forcing police to fire tear gas shells and baton charge the protesters to clear the road.

A large number of people, including women and children, staged a sit-in on Mauripur Road near Dua Hotel. The protesters blocked one of the busiest arteries in the city.

Zohaib Baloch, vice chairman of UC-7 in Lyari, one of the organisers of the protest, told Dawn that residents of Lyari were facing up to 16 hours of load shedding on a daily basis, which aggravated the water crisis in the locality.

He said the police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas at protesters to disperse them.

Men, women and children take to street over prolonged load-shedding, hefty electricity bills

However, the local leader added that their protest would continue till the fulfilment of their demand pertaining to the restoration of power supply to the city’s oldest neighbourhood.

He said residents also protested at another venue at Mira Naka in Lyari to protest the same problem.

A police officer, who wished not to be named, said that the police dispersed the protesters and got the important Mauripur Road cleared to traffic.

The police claimed that they were compelled to take action when the protesters started ‘smashing’ cars and other vehicles on the road.

A local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Lyari, which is considered a PPP stronghold in the metropolis, Aslam Samoo, dissociated his party from Wednesday’s protest.

Mr Samoo said that some ‘non-political elements’ of Lyari had chosen the day when the PPP was observing 5th July — a day of removal of the party’s founder and former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by general Ziaul Haq in a coup.

Karachi Press Club president Saeed Sarbazi, who is also an old resident of Lyari, said that the KE might have reasons to resort to load-shedding on the pretext of ‘losses’, but a host of issues needed to be taken into consideration for the resolution of this problem.

He said that the mushroom growth of high-rises led to serious overcrowding in the area besides aggravating civic problems in the locality, he added.

He said that mostly the people with a working-class background lived in Lyari, who could not afford exorbitant electricity bills and it required that an initiative was taken by political and social organisations to address this issue.

The KE did not issue any statement on the situation in Lyari.

However, a day ago it explained that it conducted periodic assessments of its feeders for losses and recoveries.

“As of now, over 70pc of KE`s network receives constant power supply. The remainder are areas where electricity is stolen and bills against actual consumption remain unpaid, yet the company continues to supply power to these regions for 14 hours a day,” it added.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...
Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
Updated 05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...