DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

Two more PTI leaders quit party

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: Two more leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday parted their ways with the party.

The announcement was made by former provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Habibullah Kundi and PTI D.I. Khan president Irfanullah Kundi during a presser held at the National Press Club Islamabad.

They criticised the vandalism of May 9 and 10 and showed solidarity with the armed forces claiming that the attacks on military installations were unacceptable.

They said that May 9 will be remembered as black day in the history of Pakistan and incident forced them to think about their future and politics.

Habibullah Kundi said that he supported Imran Khan for the true freedom but unfortunately it was never pursued.

Both leaders announced to resign from party positions and membership of the party.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...
Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
Updated 05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...