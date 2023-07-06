Two more PTI leaders quit party

ISLAMABAD: Two more leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday parted their ways with the party.

The announcement was made by former provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Habibullah Kundi and PTI D.I. Khan president Irfanullah Kundi during a presser held at the National Press Club Islamabad.

They criticised the vandalism of May 9 and 10 and showed solidarity with the armed forces claiming that the attacks on military installations were unacceptable.

They said that May 9 will be remembered as black day in the history of Pakistan and incident forced them to think about their future and politics.

Habibullah Kundi said that he supported Imran Khan for the true freedom but unfortunately it was never pursued.

Both leaders announced to resign from party positions and membership of the party.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023