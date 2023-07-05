Robbers, burglars strike at 25 places in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Culprits looted cash and valuables worth millions of rupees from 25 places in the capital, police said.

In the first incident, robbers intercepted Affan Barkat near Zia Masjid and took away a motorcycle, mobile phone and Rs7,000 cash from him.

In separate burglary incidents, culprits broke into a gemstone store of Mohammad Nawaz in G-9/4 and made off with precious stones worth Rs20 million, Rs1.5 million cash as well as foreign currency, the police said, adding that burglars also entered the house of Ahmad Mohsin in G-7/2-4 and escaped with Rs5 million cash, three tola gold ornaments and a laptop.

Likewise, Rs15,000 cash and gold earrings were stolen from the house of Mohammad Junaid in I-11/2 whereas Rs50,000 cash, gold ornaments worth Rs80,000 and other household items worth Rs69,900 were stolen from the house of Mohammad Sohail in I-10/1.

Similarly, electronic items valued at Rs82,000 and ornaments worth Rs16,000 were stolen from a house of Yasir in Model Valley while households worth Rs150,000 were stolen from the house of Sajjad Ahmad Abbasi in Jhangi Syedan.

Moreover, burglars also broke into the house of Mohammad Sohail Sajjad in Azam Town and took away gold ornaments, LED, laptops, DVR, five wrist watches and a mobile phone, police said.

Burglars also stole six iPhones, a laptop, two iPads, unstitched cloth worth Rs1.6 million, three Sarees worth Rs500,000 and ornaments worth Rs300,000 from the house of Hassan Abbas in DHA Phase-II and ornaments valued at Rs50,000, a laptop and a 9MM pistol from the house of Mohammad Nasir.

Furthermore, five sets of gold earrings and two sets of gold necklaces were stolen from a house of Khalid Mehmood in Korang Town while culprits snatched a mobile phone from Shahab Ali at Mandi Mor.

Meanwhile, auto-thieves lifted 15 cars and motorcycles from different areas, police said.

Three motorcycles were stolen from Faisal Mosque parking, G-13/1 and Irfanabad while a bike was stolen from G-11/3.

Similarly, several motorcycles were stolen from I-10 Markaz, Shahzad Town, Tarnol, Margalla Town, Sanam Chowk, Tramri Chowk and Lakeview Park.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2023