DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 04, 2023

UK braves hottest June in 140 years

Reuters Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 06:51am

LONDON: Last month was the hottest June on record in Britain, the country’s national weather service said on Monday, warning that human-induced climate change was making such temperature records increasingly likely.

Britain’s Met Office said the average mean temperature of 16 degrees Celsius in June was the highest in a series going back almost 140 years, beating a previous record of 14.9°C set in 1940 and 1976.

“All the numbers are suggesting that we’re going in the wrong direction when it comes to the heat, the intensity of the heat and how prolonged it is,” meteorologist Clare Nasir said.

The Met Office also said a marine heatwave affecting the North Atlantic had played an underlying role in raising land temperatures in Britain and said rainfall during June had been 68pc of its average level.

Describing the latest record as bearing a “fingerprint of climate change”, the Met Office said a study by its scientists had found the chance of June being hotter than 14.9°C had at least doubled since around 1940.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stop Islamophobia
Updated 04 Jul, 2023

Stop Islamophobia

Countries should deploy all, including legal, means to stop the march of Islamophobia before it’s too late.
Debt management
Updated 04 Jul, 2023

Debt management

Pakistan's ability to raise funds from partners hinges on securing a larger IMF programme.
Fake encounters
04 Jul, 2023

Fake encounters

IT is time our institutions acknowledged so-called police encounters as murders committed by men in uniform. A ...
Restoring faith
Updated 03 Jul, 2023

Restoring faith

Our parliament resembles a battleground for the uncouth, not a platform for reasoned debate.
Power crisis
03 Jul, 2023

Power crisis

EVEN with IMF funds almost in hand, Pakistan’s worsening blackouts continue to signal economic distress. Signs are...
Heritage economy
03 Jul, 2023

Heritage economy

THE tide may be turning on Sindh’s syncretic heritage. But its fortunes will be difficult to change if decades of...