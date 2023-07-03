Three teenagers killed as motorcycles collide in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Three teenagers were killed and two others injured when two motorcycles collided near Kherukhel Pakka village of Lakki Marwat, the police said on Sunday.

They identified the deceased as Atiqullah, 17, and Mohammad Ilyas, residents of Kherukhel Pakka, and Akhtar Zaman, 19, a resident of Jabukhel.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai.

Separately, the police said three attackers barged into a house in Mohallah Michenkhel and shot dead Kifayatullah, 20, and injured his father, Ibrahim, 55, and brother, Ismail Khan, over a family dispute.

Police said the deceased and the injured were shifted to the Government City Hospital.

The police registered a case against the attackers, including Abdullah, Rafiullah and Zahidullah, residents of Railway Station locality.

Also, two unidentified motorcyclists shot dead Aurangzeb alias Ameeray, 34, and injured his friends, Afrasayab, 21, and Junaid, 22, in Naurang town.

The police shifted the body and the injured to a hospital. In another incident, a villager, Faheemullah was shot at and injured on Shahabkhel Road while travelling in a car.

FARMHOUSE LOOTED: Unknown thieves looted a farmhouse near Wanda Painda Khan area on the outskirts of Lakki Marwat city on Friday night, police said on Sunday.

Aashiqullah, a resident of Bannu district, who owned the farmhouse, told the police unknown thieves took away an air-conditioner, two inverters, a washing machine, an LCD screen with a dish and receiver, CCTV cameras, batteries, a rifle, a pistol and an imported hen with chicks.

CONSTRUCTION OF CHECKPOST: Lakki district police officer Mohammad Ashfaq Khan has asked the relevant authorities to complete work on the under-construction Wanda Banochi checkpost without delay.

During a visit to the checkpost on Sunday, he inspected the construction of boundary wall and a barrack.

He said the checkpost located along the Indus Highway in mountainous Darra Pezu had played a key role in thwarting smuggling of narcotics and maintenance of peace in the region.

JAIL VISIT: Inspector General of Prisons Mohammad Usman Mehsud visited jails in Lakki and Bannu on Saturday. Policemen presented him a guard of honour when he visited the jail in Lakki city.

He inspected barracks, including the juvenile section and kitchen. The IGP also went to the dispensary where he checked the availability of medicines.

He also met prisoners, who complained about excessive electricity outages.

He assured that the problems faced by inmates would be resolved. During his visit to Bannu jail, Mr Mehsud received a guard honour from a police contingent.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023