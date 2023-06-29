Javed Latif warns against any ‘concession to May 9 mastermind’

LAHORE: Federal Minister Javed Latif has indirectly demanded action against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan for ‘masterminding’ May 9 attacks on the military installations and state buildings, apparently warning “institution responsible for justice” against giving the former premier any concession.

“If the mastermind of May 9 gets any concession, the nation will not tolerate it and it will set a wrong precedent. It was not an attack on an institution, but on the state and security of Pakistan,” he told a press conference here on Wednesday.

There are a good number of PML-N leaders, including federal cabinet members Khwaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, who have no doubts about Imran Khan being the “mastermind” of the May 9 events, but they regret that the government was still reluctant to announce any legal action against him (Khan).

Latif, who has yet to get a portfolio despite being a cabinet member for a year, also indirectly sought action against former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI chief Faiz Hamid for “launching the project Imran.” “Those responsible for launching the ‘project Imran’ should be arrested and punished to avoid repeat economic mess and chaotic situation in the country,” he demanded.

Talking on self-accountability in the army, in the backdrop of the DG ISPR’s recent press conference, he expressed the hope that the institution responsible for providing justice (the judiciary) would follow suit.

At a presser on Monday, DG ISPR Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had revealed that the army had sacked three officers — including a lieutenant general — and concluded disciplinary proceedings against 15 officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, over the events of May 9.

Latif, who had been predicting the return of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif since long, reiterated that he (Nawaz) would soon be back and become prime minister of the country for the fourth time. “Pakistan will progress economically if Nawaz Sharif becomes prime minister for the fourth time,” he claimed and added that elections would be held in October this year.

To a question, the PML-N leader said the elder Sharif would decide whether his party would forge an alliance in the next elections or go for a solo flight.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023