Two minor sisters killed in Swabi roof collapse

SWABI: Two minor sisters were killed and six others were injured when roof of their mud house collapsed in a far-flung village of Razaar tehsil here on Wednesday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

They said that the incident occurred in Parmuli village. They said that the family was asleep when the roof collapsed due to heavy rain in the wee hours on Wednesday, burying all the family members under the debris.

Locals made announcements on mosque loudspeakers, appealing to the people to reach the house to retrieve the family members.

A Rescue 1122 team also reached the spot immediately afterwards.

Two minors sisters, identified as four-year-old Sana Gul and two-year-old Anabia Khan were pulled out dead, while six other members of the family were retrieved alive.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where doctors said two of the injured were in critical condition.

The injured were identified as Wali Mohammad, 47, his wife, Khair Mohammad, 16, Bilal Mohammad, 14, Raishma Khan, 10, and Hilal Mohammad, 7.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, 33, who worked in an industry, was injured when two motorcycles collided in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate. He was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Topi.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023