Two tribesmen killed in armed clash in Balochistan

Ali Jan Mangi Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 09:20am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two people were killed and two others were injured in an armed clash between tribesmen of two tribes in Jhal Magsi area on Tuesday night.

Levies officials said that armed people of Khanjani and Judhani tribes took positions against each other and opened fire using automatic weapons in Seed Form area of Jhal Magsi.

In the exchange of fire, two people of Khanjani tribe were killed and two others were injured.

Those killed were identified as Muhammad Usman Lashari and Ai Asghar. Two other people, Suleman and Qadeer Hussian, suffered injuries and were admitted to district hospital.

Police have registered a case against people of Judhani tribe.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

