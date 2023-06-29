DAWN.COM Logo

Angry mob lynches ‘robber’ in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 11:13am

KARACHI: An angry mob lynched a suspected robber in Sohrab Goth on Wednesday, police said.

They said that two muggers snatched cell phones and other valuables from people at Insaf Hotel in Sohrab Goth. In the meantime, some other people got hold of them and subjected them to a severe beating before the arrival of the police.

One suspect, identified as Shah Nawaz, was killed and his accomplice, Rasheed Habib, arrested in wounded condition.

The police claimed to have recovered one pistol, snatched cell phones and one motorbike from their custody.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

