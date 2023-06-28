DAWN.COM Logo

Indian Muslims, liberals feel ignored in ‘Modi’s US frenzy’

Anwar Iqbal Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 09:55am
Indian liberals and religious minorities, including the North American Manipur Tribal Association, protest Modi’s assault on democratic values near the White House. — Twitter/Thangneikhup3
WASHINGTON: Indian liberals and religious minorities in the US felt ignored during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-day visit to Washington last week as the US political establishment was busy cheering the guest from New Delhi.

But their dissenting voices could still be heard over the din created by the cheering crowds of Modi supporters and the eager clapping of US officials and lawmakers who seem to have found a new ally in their quest to roll back China’s growing influence.

The first such gathering was held at Black Lives Plaza, near the White House. Hundreds of Indian Americans and their allies gathered at the plaza to protest Modi’s assault on democratic values and ongoing human rights violations committed by his government.

The protest brought together people of diverse religious and political backgrounds, Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and tribal communities.

They reminded the Biden administration and the US Congress that honoring a religious extremist like Modi with an address to a joint session of Congress and a state dinner at the White House was a mistake. At another gathering, arranged by a group called Reclaim Indian Democracy (RID), participants underline human rights violations committed by the Modi government.

“Journalists are getting attacked and jailed in India… [but] I also firmly believe that hatred has an expiry date,” said Niranjan Takle, a senior Indian journalist who has faced extensive harassment for his work.

“I will continue to stand up for democracy and secularism in India, and I call on leaders in the US to join me.”

Lien Gangte, senior Leader of the North American Manipur Tribal Association, spoke about recent ethnic violence in India’s Manipur state. “Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi has been silent…This is ethnic cleansing, pure and simple,” he said.

“We call on every concerned individual to exercise their democratic rights by urging their elected representatives in the US [to] provide humanitarian aid and security.”

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023

