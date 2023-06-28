‘Pilgrims denied services despite paying millions’

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which oversees government spending, has urged President Arif Alvi and lawmakers currently performing Haj to look into the plight of other Pakistani pilgrims using the government scheme.

It also warned of strict action against private operators who took Rs2.5 million or more in fees from pilgrims and still failed to provide proper facilities.

“We have received complaints from pilgrims performing Haj under the government’s official scheme have been offered inadequate services, terrible accommodations, inedible food and poor transport facilities,” PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said in a meeting on Tuesday.

“These pilgrims have paid above Rs1.2m to take the sacred journey. We urge the President of Pakistan and parliamentarians currently performing Haj to address concerns of pilgrims while in Saudi Arabia,” the MNA said.

The issue was taken up while the committee was reviewing audit objections pertaining to the Ministry of Commerce for the year 2019-20.

“It has also come to our attention that private Hajj operators have charged pilgrims above Rs2.5m but denied them satisfactory facilities,” he said.

“We request pilgrims to write to PAC/government, highlighting their grievances, and their complaints will be forwarded to the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) for legal action. Licences of such private Haj operators should be cancelled for fleecing innocent pilgrims,” Mr Khan said. He said the PAC would call a meeting of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to inquire into the problems pilgrims had faced.

The committee also directed the FIA and NAB to provide a complete list of cases against MNAs and senators within a week. He directed both dep­a­rtments to take legal action against parliamentarians guilty of any offence.

“Members who are innocent should not be harassed and must be issued no-objection certificates (NOCs). This is important to avoid political victimisation of MNAs, senators and members of provincial assemblies (MPAs), whether serving or retired,” Mr Khan.

The PAC chairman also directed the Ministry of Interior to look into the issue of vendors of arms licences extorting money from citizens.

“It has come to our attention that certified arms vendors of government in Rawalpindi and Lahore are charging the public between Rs40,000 and Rs60,000 for their services. Their mo­­n­opoly should be ended,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023