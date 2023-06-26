At least 21 women injured in stampede at Karachi’s KPT Ground during disbursement of BISP funds

At least 21 women were injured in a stampede during the disbursement of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ground on Monday, officials said.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed initially told Dawn.com that a woman had died during the stampede but later clarified that the victim was in critical condition.

According to Jackson Police Station House Officer (SHO) Baber Hameed, the wounded women were moved to Civil Hospital Karachi.

A patient list prepared by the hospital, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, showed that 21 patients were brought to the facility.

SHO Hameed said that around “2,000 to 3,000” women had arrived to collect the funds. He suspected that the lock on the main gate was broken due to which a huge number of women entered, leading to the stampede.

The official regretted that there was only one BISP centre — the KPT Ground — for the entire Keamari district, where women from Machar Colony, Musharraf Colony, Kharadar and Mithadar came to collect funds.

He added that Baldia police officials and the district administration reached the site immediately after the incident and the situation was under control now.

Disbursement of funds under the BISP had resumed today after a break of two days due to intense heat in parts of the country.

A report carried by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan had quoted a BISP spokesperson as saying that the process of payments would continue till Wednesday and would again commence on July 3, after Eidul Azha.