Unfair polls to have dire consequences, says Sarwar

LAHORE: PML-Q chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar has warned that a lack of fairness in the electoral process would not be accepted by the international community and could result in dire consequences.

Speaking at a PML-Q Youth Convention at Muslim League House on Sunday, Mr Sarwar expr­essed regret over Pakistan’s reliance on loans despite being a nuclear power.

He questioned why Pakistan did not attend investment conferences in Saudi Arabia and China, if it was invited, emphasising that participation in such conferences would have benefited the economy.

Mr Sarwar criticised the rulers for transforming Pakistan into a paradise for themselves while turning it into a living hell for the common people.

He urged citizens to assess the performance of previous governments in tackling poverty eradication. He emphasised that the existing system, which he said was rooted in disbelief and injustice of an oppressive regime, is inefficient. Positions of power, he noted, are often distributed among relatives, perpetuating a cycle of nepotism and corruption.

He remarked that the ruling elite, through the accumulation of ill-gotten wealth, had developed insatiable appetites, while the impoverished population is struggling to secure even two meals a day.

“The rulers must prioritise the end of corruption and exploitation,” Mr Sarwar stressed.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2023