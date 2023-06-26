Punjab police arrest 86 POs fleeing abroad

LAHORE: Punjab police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 86 proclaimed offenders (POs) who had escaped to 20 different countries, during the current year.

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar had ordered a crackdown to arrest the proclaimed offenders who escaped abroad and were involved in different crimes.

The police arrested most of the POs from airports after they were sent back to Pakistan by the authorities of different countries where they were residing. Some of the PO were arrested while trying to flee abroad.

The arrested POs were brought back from United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, France, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Iran, Kuwait, Muscat, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

As many as 21 were declared POs in Sialkot, 12 in Gujranwala, 11 each in Gujrat and Wazirabad, five each in Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha, while the rest were wanted by police in other districts.

The arrested persons were involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, kidnap for ransom etc. They had been absconding for many years after committing these crimes.

The IGP said the police got arrested the POs and brought them to Pakistan with the help of Interpol, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and agencies of other countries.

He directed his subordinates to tighten the noose around POs involved in heinous crimes and continue the pursuit of A category POs so that they could be brought to the book.

He said the passports of such accused persons should be cancelled and they be arrested as soon as possible with the cooperation of Interpol and FIA.

11 HELD: Bhakkar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 11 suspected drug dealers and recovered 9.735 kilogram hashish and liquor from their possession.

Bhakkar Sadar police arrested two suspects, Dilawar and Ansar Abbas, and recovered 5,000 gram hashish from their possession and registered cases against them,

Sarai Muhajir police arrested five suspects -- Bilal Hussain, Bilal, Abdul Malik, Abdul Hadi, and Nazir Ahmed -- from different areas and recovered 3,135 grams of hashish from their possession.

Darya Khan City police arrested three suspects, Zeeshan, Talha and Nazir, and recovered

1,600 grams of hashish and 30 litres of liquor from their possession.

Kaloorkot police arrested a suspect, Khalid, and recovered 10 litres of liquor from his possession.

Bhakkar District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Naveed said the 11 suspects were arrested during a crackdown launched against drug dealers in the district.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2023