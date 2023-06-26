DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 26, 2023

Punjab police arrest 86 POs fleeing abroad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 05:46am

LAHORE: Punjab police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 86 proclaimed offenders (POs) who had escaped to 20 different countries, during the current year.

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar had ordered a crackdown to arrest the proclaimed offenders who escaped abroad and were involved in different crimes.

The police arrested most of the POs from airports after they were sent back to Pakistan by the authorities of different countries where they were residing. Some of the PO were arrested while trying to flee abroad.

The arrested POs were brought back from United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, France, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Iran, Kuwait, Muscat, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

As many as 21 were declared POs in Sialkot, 12 in Gujranwala, 11 each in Gujrat and Wazirabad, five each in Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha, while the rest were wanted by police in other districts.

The arrested persons were involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, kidnap for ransom etc. They had been absconding for many years after committing these crimes.

The IGP said the police got arrested the POs and brought them to Pakistan with the help of Interpol, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and agencies of other countries.

He directed his subordinates to tighten the noose around POs involved in heinous crimes and continue the pursuit of A category POs so that they could be brought to the book.

He said the passports of such accused persons should be cancelled and they be arrested as soon as possible with the cooperation of Interpol and FIA.

11 HELD: Bhakkar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 11 suspected drug dealers and recovered 9.735 kilogram hashish and liquor from their possession.

Bhakkar Sadar police arrested two suspects, Dilawar and Ansar Abbas, and recovered 5,000 gram hashish from their possession and registered cases against them,

Sarai Muhajir police arrested five suspects -- Bilal Hussain, Bilal, Abdul Malik, Abdul Hadi, and Nazir Ahmed -- from different areas and recovered 3,135 grams of hashish from their possession.

Darya Khan City police arrested three suspects, Zeeshan, Talha and Nazir, and recovered

1,600 grams of hashish and 30 litres of liquor from their possession.

Kaloorkot police arrested a suspect, Khalid, and recovered 10 litres of liquor from his possession.

Bhakkar District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Naveed said the 11 suspects were arrested during a crackdown launched against drug dealers in the district.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revised budget
Updated 26 Jun, 2023

Revised budget

Though just a few days are left before the rescue facility expires on June 30, there is still enough time to seal the deal
Mind the gap
26 Jun, 2023

Mind the gap

TO celebrate the infinitesimal improvement in Pakistan’s ranking on the global gender gap index would be ...
Putin’s new challenge
26 Jun, 2023

Putin’s new challenge

IT was a weekend development that plunged Russia into a huge domestic crisis. The chief of Russia’s Wagner Group...
Legal questions
Updated 25 Jun, 2023

Legal questions

The decision to court-martial civilians is no frivolous matter.
The exodus
25 Jun, 2023

The exodus

WHEN the state’s relationship with its people is defined by despair and fear, the latter barrel towards sunnier...
Lal Masjid again
Updated 25 Jun, 2023

Lal Masjid again

This is not the first time the Lal Masjid brigade has been involved in such transgressions.