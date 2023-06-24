PM Shehbaz flies to London as Nawaz leaves for Gulf trip

LONDON: PML-N supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday left for a three-week trip to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to spend Eid with his family and perform Umrah.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arri­ved in London over the weekend after his trip to Paris, but it was not clear whether the elder Sharif’s travel plans permitted a meeting between the two.

Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz told reporters his father would be going to Dubai, and may travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy pilgrimage.

Reports suggested that Mr Sharif will be joined by his daughter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, and other family members. Sources said he may also meet members of the royal family in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Sharif also spent the previous Eid with family in Saudi Arabia, where Ms Nawaz and other family members joined him in the last days of Ramazan and over Eidul Fitr.

Though some have speculated that Mr Sharif will travel to Pakistan from Dubai, sources told Dawn Mr Sharif is scheduled to return to London after his three-week break.

The brothers last met in early May this year, when the prime minister was in London to attend the coronation of King Charles. A lot has transpired between then and now, given the May 9 protests and ensuing crackdown by the military against PTI, and a meeting between the prime minister and his elder brother, who is the main decision maker of the party, is key to the party’s future decisions.

Party insiders told Dawn the elder Sharif is open to the idea of dialogue with all political parties, the military, judiciary — even PTI Chairman Imran Khan — but is hesitant to have the PML-N take the first step towards it in case it fails.

Sources added that though Mr Sharif is disturbed by the push to try civilians in military courts, he also feels there was “no other way” to deal with Mr Khan who he views as ‘a troublemaker’. He is also aware that fixing the economic and political crisis will take a long time.

If and when the brothers meet, these issues are likely to come up, as is the date for elections. Mr Shehbaz has opposed talks with Mr Khan, with members of his government in press conferences owning and celebrating the military-led crackdown of the PTI.

Some sources also suggested Mr Sharif is hopeful that he will be allowed to contest elections if a review petition in the Supreme Court to this effect is successful, and that a date for elections will be announced thereafter.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023