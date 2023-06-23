DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2023

West Bank violence could spiral ‘out of control’: UN

AFP Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 05:01pm
<p>The photo shows a burnt vehicle in West Bank during a raid by Israeli military. — AFP</p>

The photo shows a burnt vehicle in West Bank during a raid by Israeli military. — AFP

The new outbreak of violence in the occupied West Bank could spiral out of control, the UN human rights chief warned on Friday.

This week, at least 18 people have been killed in the territory — in incursions by the Israeli military or attacks by Palestinians or Jewish settlers.

“These latest killings and the violence, along with the inflammatory rhetoric, serve only to drive Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

So far this year, more than 200 people have died in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

Deadly violence has flared in recent days in the northern West Bank, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups where Israel has stepped up military operations.

Turk said this week’s violence was being fuelled by strident political rhetoric and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the sharp deterioration was having a terrible impact on both Palestinians and Israelis and called for an immediate end to the violence.

He said international human rights law required Israeli authorities to ensure all operations are planned and implemented to prevent lethal force.

Every death caused in such a context requires an effective investigation, he added.

“Israel must urgently reset its policies and actions in the occupied West Bank in line with international human rights standards, including protecting and respecting the right to life,” Turk said.

“As the occupying power, Israel also has obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure public order and safety within the occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Turk said the underlying dynamics leading to violence and the arbitrary loss of life needed to be addressed urgently and would require political will from Israel and the Palestinians as well as the international community.

“For this violence to end, the occupation must end,” he said.

“On all sides, the people with the political power know this and must instigate immediate steps to realise this.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...
Pipe dreams
Updated 22 Jun, 2023

Pipe dreams

Any business that wishes to operate in the country needs to be organically embedded in its larger economy in order to thrive.
Blinken in Beijing
22 Jun, 2023

Blinken in Beijing

THOUGH US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China hardly heralded a new age of Sino-American...
Monstrous abuse
22 Jun, 2023

Monstrous abuse

IF Nelson Mandela’s famous quote linking a society’s true character to how it treats its children is used as a...