DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2023

Iranian team arrives to discuss borders, counter-terrorism

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 06:39am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from Iran arrived on Thursday to participate in the 10th Iran-Pakistan Special Se­­curity Committee (IPSSC) meeting to discuss counter-terrorism measures, border management strategies and issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy on Thursday, Seyed Majid Mirahmadi, Deputy Minister of Interior of Iran, arrived here, leading a delegation of Iran officials to participate in the IPSSC meeting.

The meeting indicates pragmatic determination of officials of the two brotherly countries to promote bilateral cooperation in realising common interests as well as dealing with the common threats and challenges, including terrorism and security issues at the common border, the statement said.

On June 20, the Senate Standing Committee on Defence stressed the need for peaceful conditions on the country’s western borders for secure and safe trade with Iran and Afghanistan.

Committee’s Chair­man Mushahid Hussain Sayed welcomed the recent high-level visits to Iran by senior security and diplomatic officials of Pakistan, which he hoped would yield positive results for peace, border security and economic connectivity.

He termed close ties with Iran as pivotal for Pakistan’s border and energy security. Mr Sayed also commended the recent meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi at the Pak-Iran border and termed it a positive step forward in strengthening relations between the two countries.

ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a press conference earlier this year also shared border management details with reporters.

He said most of the work on border fencing had been completed along a total of 3,141 kilometres in an effort to stop terrorist activities.

“Under border management, more than 98pc of work on the 2,611 km of Pak-Afghan border has been completed, while more than 85pc of the work on the Pakistan-Iran border has been completed,” he said.

“Eighty-five per cent of the forts have been completed to prevent the movement of terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border,” he had said.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...
Pipe dreams
Updated 22 Jun, 2023

Pipe dreams

Any business that wishes to operate in the country needs to be organically embedded in its larger economy in order to thrive.
Blinken in Beijing
22 Jun, 2023

Blinken in Beijing

THOUGH US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China hardly heralded a new age of Sino-American...
Monstrous abuse
22 Jun, 2023

Monstrous abuse

IF Nelson Mandela’s famous quote linking a society’s true character to how it treats its children is used as a...