Iranian team arrives to discuss borders, counter-terrorism

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from Iran arrived on Thursday to participate in the 10th Iran-Pakistan Special Se­­curity Committee (IPSSC) meeting to discuss counter-terrorism measures, border management strategies and issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy on Thursday, Seyed Majid Mirahmadi, Deputy Minister of Interior of Iran, arrived here, leading a delegation of Iran officials to participate in the IPSSC meeting.

The meeting indicates pragmatic determination of officials of the two brotherly countries to promote bilateral cooperation in realising common interests as well as dealing with the common threats and challenges, including terrorism and security issues at the common border, the statement said.

On June 20, the Senate Standing Committee on Defence stressed the need for peaceful conditions on the country’s western borders for secure and safe trade with Iran and Afghanistan.

Committee’s Chair­man Mushahid Hussain Sayed welcomed the recent high-level visits to Iran by senior security and diplomatic officials of Pakistan, which he hoped would yield positive results for peace, border security and economic connectivity.

He termed close ties with Iran as pivotal for Pakistan’s border and energy security. Mr Sayed also commended the recent meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi at the Pak-Iran border and termed it a positive step forward in strengthening relations between the two countries.

ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a press conference earlier this year also shared border management details with reporters.

He said most of the work on border fencing had been completed along a total of 3,141 kilometres in an effort to stop terrorist activities.

“Under border management, more than 98pc of work on the 2,611 km of Pak-Afghan border has been completed, while more than 85pc of the work on the Pakistan-Iran border has been completed,” he said.

“Eighty-five per cent of the forts have been completed to prevent the movement of terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border,” he had said.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023