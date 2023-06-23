DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2023

SBP reserves plunge to $3.5bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 06:40am

KARACHI: The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves plummeted by almost half a billion dollars during the week that ended on June 16, making the country’s external account more vulnerable.

The State Bank on Thursday said it had to pay $482 million during the week as debt servicing, which brought down its total reserves to just $3.536 billion — the lowest level since mid-February.

However, it insisted that a $300 million commercial loan received by the government during the week was not factored in, as would be incorporated in the next week’s data.

The country has already lost some $7.1bn due to low exports and remittances this fiscal year. The amount lost was much higher than the $1.1bn the country was struggling to secure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has apparently failed to satisfy experts and the media about the failure of talks with the IMF and still hopes that the Fund will release an instalment before the bailout package expires by the end of this month.

The US dollar lost 25 paise against the rupee in the interbank market on Thursday. The State Bank reported the closing rate of the dollar as Rs286.73 compared to Rs286.98 a day before. The dollar rate in the open market remained unchanged at Rs292 for the second consecutive day.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...
Pipe dreams
Updated 22 Jun, 2023

Pipe dreams

Any business that wishes to operate in the country needs to be organically embedded in its larger economy in order to thrive.
Blinken in Beijing
22 Jun, 2023

Blinken in Beijing

THOUGH US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China hardly heralded a new age of Sino-American...
Monstrous abuse
22 Jun, 2023

Monstrous abuse

IF Nelson Mandela’s famous quote linking a society’s true character to how it treats its children is used as a...