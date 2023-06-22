RAWALPINDI: Former minister for interior She­hr­­yar Afridi on Wedn­es­day was remanded to police custody on a five-day physical remand in the case related to attacks on GHQ during the May 9 violence that erupted following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Mr Afridi was granted bail in a case registered against him in Industrial Area police station for violence on May 9.

While Mr Afridi was in Adiala Jail, the RA Bazar police took his custody and produced him before the Anti-Terrorism Court of Ra­­walpindi. He was produced in the court amid tight security and sought his custody on physical remand.

ATC Judge Hamid Hussain approved a five-day physical remand of the PTI leader. He was handed over to the special investigation team of the police.

Qureshi, Umar in IHC

Separately, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar approached the Islamabad High Court against the dis­missal of their bail ap­­p­lications. During the cour­­se of hearing, IHC Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir noticed that both Mr Qureshi and Mr Umar were not in attendance.

PTI counsel Ali Buk­h­ari informed the court that both the leaders were waiting out­­side the premises of IHC but could not come inside, for fear of arrest and reque­sted the court to issue an order for their protection.

However, the judge dec­lined the request reminding the counsel that there was no legal precedence of granting such protective bail without personal appe­arance of the accused. He gave an opportunity to both the PTI leaders for appearing before the court and adjourned hearing till Thursday (today).

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2023