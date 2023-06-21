DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2023

Stocks plunge 432 points as IMF accord remains clouded

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 04:31pm

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange plunged on Wednesday, with analysts attributing the bearish sentiment to a “disappointing” budget as well as no progress on a Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the programme deadline of June 30 inches closer.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 40,220.79, down 418 points or 1.06 per cent.

Salman Naqvi, head of research at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said the budget for fiscal year 2024, which was presented in the National Assembly earlier this month, proposed a host of taxes which had discouraged investors.

He referred to an “across-the-board super tax” on industry, a 10pc tax on bonus shares and a 50pc tax on “abnormal profits” as weighing down sentiment.

The market was performing quite well prior to the budget, he said, adding that there was a “lack of incentives for the economy” in the budget.

Naqvi also pointed out that less than 10 days were left before Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF expires (on June 30) but no agreement had been signed yet.

“The IMF deal is crucial for Pakistan and there are fears of a default without it,” Naqvi said.

Because there is no word on the agreement yet, Naqvi said investors were adopting a wait-and-see approach and watching from the sidelines even though the market was offering attractive dividend yields and price-earning ratios.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said stocks fell across the board as investors weigh Pakistan’s dollar-denominated bond yields, which have risen to 119.5pc for securities maturing in April 2024, indicating that default risk was soaring.

“Economic uncertainty, dismal data on foreign direct investment, which fell by 21pc for Jul-May 2023, and IMF bailout programme delays acted as catalysts in today’s bearish close.”

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Thriving racket
Updated 21 Jun, 2023

Thriving racket

The FIA has swung into action and several traffickers allegedly involved in human smuggling have been arrested in the country.
The politics of cricket
21 Jun, 2023

The politics of cricket

WITH Najam Sethi pulling out of the race for chairmanship, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to have a third chief ...
Ali Wazir’s arrest
21 Jun, 2023

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE state’s cat-and-mouse game with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement seems to have resumed in earnest. One of its ...
Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...