DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2023

Family awaits word amid massive search for missing ‘Titanic sub’

A Correspondent | Agencies Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 05:10am
Suleman and Shahzada Dawood.—Reuters
Suleman and Shahzada Dawood.—Reuters

LONDON/KARACHI: Friends, well-wishers and col­leagues of Engro Corp Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood sent messages of support and hope as rescue teams made desperate efforts to locate the submarine he boarded on Sunday with his son.

On Tuesday, search parties raced against time to find the deep-diving submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, with five people on board and — as of Tuesday night — has an estimated 40 hours of oxygen left.

In a statement to the media, his family described the 48-year-old Mr Dawood as being a photography enthusiast. His 19-year-old university student son, Suleman, was a big fan of science fiction literature.

Social media was flooded with messages and prayers for the two missing British-Pakistanis, who live in Surrey, and had flown to Canada for the voyage.

His wife, Christine, and their daughter were on the mothership at the time of the submarine’s descent and await their safe return.

The Titanic site is about 1,450 km east of Cape Cod and 644 km south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Engro Corp put out a statement summarising the events surrounding the expedition, saying, “We at Engro remain in prayer for their swift and safe return...”

British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGateCEO Stockton Rush are the other passengers on board the craft.

US and Canadian aircraft have searched about 7,600 square miles, larger than the state of Connecticut, Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

The search, initially restricted to the ocean’s surface, was expanded under water on Tuesday.

The US Coast Guard said they had commenced a remotely operated vehicle dive at the last known location of the sub.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Thriving racket
Updated 21 Jun, 2023

Thriving racket

The FIA has swung into action and several traffickers allegedly involved in human smuggling have been arrested in the country.
The politics of cricket
21 Jun, 2023

The politics of cricket

WITH Najam Sethi pulling out of the race for chairmanship, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to have a third chief ...
Ali Wazir’s arrest
21 Jun, 2023

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE state’s cat-and-mouse game with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement seems to have resumed in earnest. One of its ...
Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...