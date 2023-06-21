DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2023

NA resolution on uplift funds non-implementable: Dar

Amir Wasim Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has categorically declared that the resolution passed by the National Assembly last week urging the federal government to transfer the amount that has already been allocated and released for various ongoing development projects to a non-lapsable account cannot be implemented because of a legal hitch.

The finance minister made this assertion on the floor of the assembly during the budget debate on Tuesday when Sabir Qaimkhani of the Muttehida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) sought a clarification on the matter.

“I came to know that a resolution has been passed …. the funds cannot be made non-lapsable as of today in the presence of a law,” said the minister. However, he said, they could sit together to find a way out.

Without naming the law, the minister said the funds could not be prevented from lapsing without amending the law.

When the MQM-P member asked the minister to bring the amendment, the minister said it was not possible in the present sitting as during the budget session, they could not take up any other business than the passage of the finance bill, generally known as the federal budget.

Mr Dar said practically the executing agencies working on various projects on their own transferred the already released amounts to the accounts where these funds did not lapse.

Interestingly, when Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani asked the minister as to which law was needed to be amended, the minister said he would disclose it tomorrow (Wednesday). He further said that he would bring the relevant officers from his ministry to have a meeting with the members to find a way out.

Mr Dar warned that if the members would discuss the matter in public, they might not be able to even find a way out and the matter would be closed permanently.

Speaking on a point of order, Mr Qaimkhani had drawn the attention of the minister towards the unanimously passed resolution by the house on June 17 through which the lawmakers had urged the federal government to transfer the community head development funds, which were released on the demand of the community for various uplift schemes, to non-lapsable and ‘PLA-III’ (Personal Ledger Account) by June 30, the last day of the present financial year.

The resolution was tabled by Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah while interrupting the debate on the federal budget.

Mr Qaimkhani said that this year the funds were released very late and if these projects remained incomplete then the national exchequer would suffer a loss. The assembly will meet again on Wednesday (today) at 11am.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Thriving racket
Updated 21 Jun, 2023

Thriving racket

The FIA has swung into action and several traffickers allegedly involved in human smuggling have been arrested in the country.
The politics of cricket
21 Jun, 2023

The politics of cricket

WITH Najam Sethi pulling out of the race for chairmanship, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to have a third chief ...
Ali Wazir’s arrest
21 Jun, 2023

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE state’s cat-and-mouse game with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement seems to have resumed in earnest. One of its ...
Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...