DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2023

Lahore ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, others over May 9 vandalism

Rana Bilal Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 07:41pm

A Lahore anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan and several other former and current party leaders in cases pertaining to vandalism during the May 9 riots.

The first information reports (FIRs) pertain to cases of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 riots and setting fire to a PML-N office in Model Town.

The court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Saleem requested the issuance of the non-bailable arrest warrants since PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam were named in the FIRs while Imran, Jamshed Iqbal, Musarrat Jamshed, Murad Saeed and Hassan Khan Niazi were involved in the case through the supplementary statements.

The officer said the named individuals had “intentionally concealed themselves for the fear of their arrest”.

At least eight people were killed and 290 injured on May 9 after the PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The protesters had also stormed the residence of the corps commander in Lahore — also called Jinnah House — and tore down a gate of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Subsequently, over 1,900 enraged protesters were rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country while cases were also registered against Imran and his party workers.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...
Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...