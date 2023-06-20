NAB gets more time to submit details of case against Bushra

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an opportunity to submit the details of a case against Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan.

A counsel for the bureau appeared before the court and requested for more time to furnish a report on the Al-Qadir Trust inquiry pending against Bushra.

Earlier, a federal law officer submitted reports on behalf of the police of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, saying no case had been registered against the petitioner.

Justice Amjad Rafiq adjourned further hearing till June 21, allowing NAB to file its report.

Previously, an additional attorney general had told the court that Islamabad police registered a case against the wife of the PTI chairman on charges of forgery in the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

Kohsar police of Islamabad registered the FIR against the PTI chief, his wife, ex-accountability czar Shahzad Akbar, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and others on a complaint of a trader. He alleged that the suspects had committed fraud and forgery by misusing the letterheads and signatures of his business showing sale and purchase of the Toshakhana gifts, including watches and cufflinks.

The court had granted protective bail to Bushra in the case till June 21.

