DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2023

NAB gets more time to submit details of case against Bushra

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 07:27am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an opportunity to submit the details of a case against Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan.

A counsel for the bureau appeared before the court and requested for more time to furnish a report on the Al-Qadir Trust inquiry pending against Bushra.

Earlier, a federal law officer submitted reports on behalf of the police of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, saying no case had been registered against the petitioner.

Justice Amjad Rafiq adjourned further hearing till June 21, allowing NAB to file its report.

Previously, an additional attorney general had told the court that Islamabad police registered a case against the wife of the PTI chairman on charges of forgery in the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

Kohsar police of Islamabad registered the FIR against the PTI chief, his wife, ex-accountability czar Shahzad Akbar, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and others on a complaint of a trader. He alleged that the suspects had committed fraud and forgery by misusing the letterheads and signatures of his business showing sale and purchase of the Toshakhana gifts, including watches and cufflinks.

The court had granted protective bail to Bushra in the case till June 21.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...
Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...