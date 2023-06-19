DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2023

Israel says hoped-for direct Haj flights to Saudi Arabia won’t happen now

Reuters Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 05:16pm

Israel said on Monday that hoped-for direct flights to Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrimage would not happen this year, and played down any prospects of an imminent US-mediated normalisation of relations with Riyadh.

Regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia gave its quiet assent to Gulf neighbours United Arab Emirates and Bahrain forging ties with Israel in 2020. But it has held off on following suit, saying Palestinian statehood goals should be addressed first.

Still, Israeli and US officials had predicted that the kingdom, home to Islam’s two holiest sites, might as a goodwill gesture let members of Israel’s 18 per cent Muslim minority fly in directly for this year’s Haj.

Riyadh never formally offered that, however.

With the pilgrimage now imminent — June 25 to July 2 — and Israel’s Transport Ministry reporting no airlines applying to run special flights to Saudi destinations, a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged they would not happen.

“Perhaps for the next Haj we will be in a position to help in this matter, and [direct] flights will depart from here,” National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told Kan radio. “But it’s too early to say.”

The Biden administration has described Israeli-Saudi normalisation as a US national security interest.

It is also a major foreign-policy goal of Netanyahu, who regained power in December at the head of a hard-right government pledging to close ranks with Arab powers that share Israel’s worries about Iran.

But Hanegbi, in a weekend newspaper interview, said normalisation was “a ways off” because, he argued, it would hinge on addressing strains between Riyadh and Washington.

“Since we thought a Saudi-US agreement was the precursor for any [Israeli] peace deal with Riyadh, we assessed that … it would not have a high chance of being realised,” Hanegbi told Israel Hayom.

A source familiar with the matter said Riyadh wants US support for its civilian nuclear programme in exchange for normalisation with Israel — which, for its part, has voiced misgivings over any such quid-pro-quo.

Visiting Saudi Arabia on June 8, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration would continue working on normalisation “in the days, weeks and months ahead”.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Channel 14 TV he saw a “window of opportunity” through March 2024 for Washington to address Saudi demands for normalisation because after that, “the United States will be deep in the [presidential] election”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...
Undoing the past
Updated 18 Jun, 2023

Undoing the past

Parliament cannot be used only as a rubber stamp.
New Iran deal?
18 Jun, 2023

New Iran deal?

RECENT reports pointing to indirect US-Iranian negotiations, through Omani interlocutors, over Tehran’s nuclear...
Exposing dark secrets
18 Jun, 2023

Exposing dark secrets

THE role that former defence analyst Daniel Ellsberg played in exposing his government’s lies about the Vietnam ...