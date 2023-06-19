DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2023

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging review of judgments law

Haseeb Bhatti Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 01:51pm

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a set of pleas challenging the recently-enacted Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023, which expands the scope of a review petition.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard a set of appeals challenging the review judgments law and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) review against the verdict fixing May 14 as the date for holding Punjab Assembly elections.

At the previous hearing, the CJP had observed that laws like the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act, 2023 should have been enacted after taking advice from people like the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP), who have experience with litigation.

He had said the apex court would welcome any remedy provided in respect of its orders or judgements given under Article 184(3), which allows the Supreme Court to assume jurisdiction in matters of public importance, but added that “we expect that such laws should be formulated carefully”.

During today’s hearing, AGP Mansoor Usman Awan and PTI lawyer Ali Zafar concluded their arguments in the case after which the apex court reserved its verdict.

“We will announce the verdict after discussing it among ourselves,” Justice Bandial said. “Let’s see what happens.”

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...
Undoing the past
Updated 18 Jun, 2023

Undoing the past

Parliament cannot be used only as a rubber stamp.
New Iran deal?
18 Jun, 2023

New Iran deal?

RECENT reports pointing to indirect US-Iranian negotiations, through Omani interlocutors, over Tehran’s nuclear...
Exposing dark secrets
18 Jun, 2023

Exposing dark secrets

THE role that former defence analyst Daniel Ellsberg played in exposing his government’s lies about the Vietnam ...